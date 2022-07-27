Q2 2022 BOK Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Steven E. Nell - BOK Financial Corporation - Executive VP, CFO & Director



Good morning, and thanks for joining us. Today, our CEO, Stacy Kymes, will provide opening comments. And Marc Maun, Executive Vice President for Regional Banking, will cover our loan portfolio and related credit metrics; Scott Grauer, Executive Vice President of Wealth Management, will cover our fee-based results; then I'll provide details regarding net interest income, net interest margin, expenses and our overall balance sheet position from a liquidity and capital standpoint.



PDFs of the slide presentation and second quarter press release are available on our website at bokf.com.