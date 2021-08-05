Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Welcome to the Beyond Meat, Inc. 2021 Second Quarter Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the call over to Lubi Kutua, VP FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Lubi Kutua - Beyond Meat, Inc. - VP of FP&A & IR
Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome. Joining me on today's call are Ethan Brown, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Philip Hardin, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter earnings press release and investor presentation filed today after market close. These documents are available on the Investor Relations section of Beyond Meat's website at www.beyondmeat.com.
Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These
Q2 2021 Beyond Meat Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...