Q2 2021 Beyond Meat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

I would now like to turn the call over to Lubi Kutua, VP FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Lubi Kutua - Beyond Meat, Inc. - VP of FP&A & IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome. Joining me on today's call are Ethan Brown, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Philip Hardin, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. By now, everyone should have access to the company's second quarter earnings press release and investor presentation filed today after market close. These documents are available on the Investor Relations section of Beyond Meat's website at www.beyondmeat.com.



Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These