Q3 2021 Beyond Meat Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Lubi Kutua - Beyond Meat, Inc. - VP of FP&A & IR



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome. Joining me on today's call are Ethan Brown, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Phil Hardin, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.



By now, everyone should have access to the company's third quarter earnings press release and investor presentation filed today after market close. These documents are available on the Investor Relations section of Beyond Meat's website at www.beyondmeat.com.



Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And during the course of this