Dec 04, 2023 / 08:00PM GMT

Welcome, everyone. My name is [Chris Shaw], I'm with the communications and media team here at UBS. And today, we are pleased to have Dave Schaeffer, President and CEO of Cogent Communications. So Dave, thank you for being with us today.



Dave Schaeffer - Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - CEO



Well, thank you for hosting me. Always thank UBS for a great venue. And most important, thank investors for taking time out of their day to spend with us.



Questions and Answers:

Awesome. So given the timing of the conference, we always ask, maybe if we can start by just recapping the year, and what are the priorities as you look out into 2024?- Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. - CEOSo definitely, 2023 was an eventful year for Cogent. After a 18-year hiatus of not doing any M&A, we ended up acquiring the Sprint Global Markets Group or Sprint GMG from T-Mobile. That transaction represented almost 80% of our revenue scale. And we acquired a bu