Q2 2019 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Lainie Corten - Cerus Corporation - VP of Global Marketing & IR



Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, our Chief Commercial Officer; Kevin Green; Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Carol Moore, our Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality; and Larry Corash, our Chief Scientific Officer.

Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and also describing the company's recent business highlights.



Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and also describing the company's recent business highlights. You can access a copy of this announcement on the company website at cerus.com.



I'd like to remind you that some of the statements we will make on