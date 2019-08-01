Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Cerus Corporation Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call will be recorded.
I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Lainie Corten. Please go ahead.
Lainie Corten - Cerus Corporation - VP of Global Marketing & IR
Thank you, operator, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, our Chief Commercial Officer; Kevin Green; Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Carol Moore, our Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and Quality; and Larry Corash, our Chief Scientific Officer.
Cerus issued a press release today announcing our financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, and also describing the company's recent business highlights. You can access a copy of this announcement on the company website at cerus.com.
I'd like to remind you that some of the statements we will make on
Q2 2019 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 01, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...