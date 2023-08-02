Q2 2023 Cerus Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Jessica Hanover - Cerus Corporation - VP of Corporate Affairs



Thank you, and good afternoon. I'd like to thank everyone for joining us today. As part of today's webcast, we are simultaneously displaying slides that you can follow. You can access the slides from the Investor Relations website at ir.cerus.com.



With me on the call are Obi Greenman, Cerus' President and Chief Executive Officer; Vivek Jayaraman, Cerus' Chief Operating Officer; Kevin Green, Cerus' Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Nina Mufti, Cerus' Vice President of Development and Red Blood Cell Program leader; Dr. Richard Benjamin, Cerus' Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Laurence Corash, Cerus' Chief Scientific Officer; and Carol Moore, Cerus'