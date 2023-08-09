Q2 2023 CEVA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:30PM GMT

Richard Kingston - CEVA, Inc. - VP of Market Intelligence, Investor & Public Relations



Thank you, Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to CEVA's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today on the call are Amir Panush, Chief Executive Officer; and Yaniv Arieli, Chief Financial Officer of CEVA.



Before handing over to Amir, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussions contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that if they materialize or prove incorrect, could cause the results of CEVA to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding market