CEVA Inc Investor Day Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Richard Kingston - CEVA Inc - VP for Market Intelligence and Investor Relations



Good morning, everybody, great to see you all here today. Thank you for coming out to hear the CEVA story. And I know it's been a few years. We just found out it's been five years since our last Investor Day. So very pleased to come out and share the vision of CEVA. As I said, it's been a while.



You might have noticed this morning, and from the slide deck as well, that part of today, we've done a brand refresh, changing the company, bringing it to where we believe the company has evolved to. It's not really reflected in the brand and the image, and we'll talk a lot about that today and the different markets we're playing in. But we announced this morning that the company going forward, it's really an IP powerhouse or an IP company that many different products, not just DSP. So we're changing in a few things, and we're going to go through that.



But before we start going through the slides and the agenda for the day, we just have a quick video to take about two minutes we want to show and give you an idea about