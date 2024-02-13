Morning Brew: Palantir Soars on Strong AI Revenue, Pinterest-Amazon Deal Expands

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

As the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates continues to shape market expectations, investors are closely monitoring a series of Fed speakers throughout the day. Amidst this backdrop, several stocks are making headlines with significant pre-market movements. Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) has captured Wall Street's attention with a remarkable 17% surge in pre-market trading, following a stellar fourth-quarter performance that has reinforced the belief in the profitability of artificial intelligence. The company's U.S. commercial business saw a 70% growth in the fourth quarter, with a 44% increase in commercial customer count, signaling a stronger-than-anticipated embrace of AI technology.

Meanwhile, Pinterest (PINS, Financial) is experiencing a notable pre-market rise of over 3%, as analysts at Piper Sandler highlight the potential underestimation of its partnership with Amazon (AMZN, Financial). The collaboration, which could generate an incremental $120M in revenue for Pinterest this year, is showing a significant ad mix that may exceed initial expectations. This development not only bodes well for Pinterest but also suggests the possibility of future partnerships, with Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) being a potential candidate.

Spirit AeroSystems (SPR, Financial) is navigating through a period of uncertainty, with its stock seesawing in pre-market trading. The company has suspended its guidance for 2024 due to ongoing issues with Boeing's (BA, Financial) 737 Max jets and negotiations with Airbus (EADSF) (EADSY). Despite a mixed fourth-quarter report, Spirit AeroSystems has decided to withhold its outlook until there is more clarity on the production rate increases for the 737 MAX.

CleanSpark (CLSK, Financial) has announced its plans to expand its bitcoin mining operations with the acquisition of three facilities in Mississippi and a new facility under construction in Georgia. The company's strategic move, involving a total cash payment of $19.8M, is expected to significantly increase its operating hashrate, further cementing its position in the cryptocurrency mining industry.

In other market news, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial) is set to bolster its global presence with the construction of a second chip fabrication facility in Japan. This expansion, supported by Sony (SONY, Financial), Denso, Toyota (TM, Financial), and the Japanese government, represents a significant investment exceeding $20B and is expected to enhance TSM's production capacity substantially.

Eli Lilly (LLY, Financial) has seen its shares trade higher in pre-market action following a robust fourth-quarter earnings report. The company's new diabetes and weight loss therapies have outperformed expectations, driving a 28% year-over-year increase in revenue. Despite competitive pressures, Eli Lilly's strong performance in these key therapeutic areas has contributed to its positive financial outlook.

DocuSign (DOCU, Financial) is undergoing a restructuring process that will result in a 6% reduction in its workforce, primarily affecting sales and marketing roles. The e-signature software leader is anticipating restructuring charges between $28M and $32M, as it aims to streamline operations and focus on growth as an independent public company.

Costco Wholesale (COST, Financial) has announced a transition in its executive team, with CFO Richard Galanti set to step down in March 2024. Gary Millerchip, formerly of The Kroger Co (KR), will take over as the new EVP and CFO. This change comes as Costco continues to navigate the competitive retail landscape.

Tractor Supply (TSCO, Financial) has declared an increased quarterly dividend, reflecting the company's financial strength and commitment to shareholder returns. The dividend hike is a positive sign for investors, signaling confidence in Tractor Supply's business model and future prospects.

Lastly, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY, Financial) faces a downgrade from Redburn Atlantic to Neutral, amidst concerns that challenges to its established products may outweigh the benefits of its recent acquisitions. The pharmaceutical company's strategy of rapid M&A to bolster its portfolio is being closely scrutinized as it deals with regulatory pressures and generic competition.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.