Q2 2020 Civista Bancshares Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 05:00PM GMT

Dennis G. Shaffer - Civista Bancshares, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon. This is Dennis Shaffer, President and CEO of Civista Bancshares, and I would like to thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2020 earnings call. I'm joined today by Rich Dutton, Senior Vice President of the company; and Chief Operating Officer of the Bank; and Chuck Parcher, Senior Vice President of the company and Chief Lending Officer of the bank; and other members of our executive.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements with respect to the future performance and financial condition of Civista Bancshares, Inc. that invo