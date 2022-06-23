Columbus McKinnon Corp Investor Day Transcript

Jun 23, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Deborah K. Pawlowski - Kei Advisors LLC - Chairman, CEO and Founder



Welcome to Columbus McKinnon's 2022 Investor and Analyst Day. We're very pleased to have all of you here in the room as well as those of you that are participating via the webcast. I'm Deborah Pawlowski, Investor Relations for Columbus McKinnon.



Let me first introduce -- let me first -- well, I'll first make note that we may make some forward-looking statements during this presentation as well as during the Q&A that are covered by the safe harbor statement noted on this slide. We will also be mentioning some non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of those non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures are included in the slide deck that will be posted on the website as supplemental slides.



Now let me introduce you to the management team that is here with us today. We have David Wilson, our President and CEO; Greg Rustowicz, our Chief Financial Officer; Bert Brant, our Senior Vice President of Global Manufacturing Operations; Appal Chintapalli, who is our President of EMEA and APAC, newly appointed to that posit