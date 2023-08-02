Aug 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Columbus McKinnon Corporation First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Deborah Pawlowski, Head of Investor Relations for Columbus McKinnon. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Deborah K. Pawlowski - Kei Advisors LLC - Chairman, CEO and Founder
Thank you, Keith, and good morning, everyone. We certainly appreciate your time today and your interest in Columbus McKinnon. Joining me here for our financial results conference call are David Wilson, President and CEO; and Greg Rustowicz, Chief Financial Officer. You should have a copy of the first quarter of fiscal year 2024 financial results, which we released earlier this morning. We have slides as well that will accompany our conversation today. Both the slides and release are available on our website at investors.cmco.com. David and Greg are going to provide their formal remarks, after which we will open the line for questions.
But right now, if you will jus
Q1 2024 Columbus McKinnon Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...