May 16, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Max Barsamian - Needham & Company - Analyst



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the first day of the Needham TMT Conference. My name is Max Barsamian. I'll be your Needham host. Today, we have Cimpress and Meredith Burns, IR Rep, presenting, and we'll have some time for Q&A at the end. So if you do have any questions, just raise your hand and you can go from there.



But with that, I'll kick it over.



Meredith Burns - Cimpress PLC - IR



Great. Thank you, Max. And thank you, Needham, for hosting this conference. Hello, everybody. I'm Meredith Burns, and I'm the Vice President of Investor Relations and Sustainability at Cimpress.



Cimpress is the leader in mass customization for prints. We serve millions of customers around the world, and we do that with custom marketing materials, signage, local apparel, promotional products, and custom packaging, and labels.



So before we start, in this session, I will definitely make statements about the future. And just as a spoiler, I'm going to stick to the guidance that we've already given for F