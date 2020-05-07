Q1 2020 Conduent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 10:30PM GMT

Alan Katz - Conduent Incorporated - VP of IR



Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Conduent's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. Joining me on today's call is Cliff Skelton, Conduent's CEO; and Brian Walsh, Conduent's CFO. Following our prepared remarks, we will take your questions. This call is also being webcast. A copy of the slides used during this call was filed with the SEC this afternoon. Those slides as well as a detailed financial metrics sheet are available for download on the Investor Relations section of the Conduent website. We will also post a transcript later this week.



During this call, Conduent executives may make comments that contain certain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that, by their nature,