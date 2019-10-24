Q3 2019 ConnectOne Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the ConnectOne Bancorp's Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Siya Vansia. Thank you. You may begin.



Siya Vansia - ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. - VP of Marketing



(technical difficulty)



to review ConnectOne's results for the third quarter of 2019 and to update you on recent developments. On today's conference call will be Frank Sorrentino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Burns, Chief Financial Officer. The results as well as notice of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet were distributed this morning in a press release that has been covered by the financial media.



At this time, let me remind you that certain statements and assumptions in this conference call contain or are based upon forward-looking information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to