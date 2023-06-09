Cue Biopharma Inc at Jefferies Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jun 09, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Owen McMenamy - Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio) LLC - Analyst



(audio in progress) My name is [Owen McMenamy]. I'd like to introduce Cue Biopharma, and Daniel Passeri, CEO.



Daniel Passeri - Cue Biopharma, Inc. - CEO



Yeah, thank you very much. Welcome, everyone. Appreciate your interest and listening in.



Just as a reminder, Cue Biopharma is a Nasdaq-listed company with the symbol, CUE.



Before we begin, I'd like to just thank Jefferies for giving us an opportunity to present. Presentation may contain some forward-looking statements.



Okay. I'll start off with overall company's vision, is we focus on protein engineering, basically translating nature's cues into protein therapeutics for immune modulation. And when we say nature's cues, that's where the