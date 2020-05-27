Q4 2020 Cavco Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 27, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Cavco Industries, Inc. Earnings Call Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your host for today, Mr. Mark Fusler, Director of Financial Reporting and Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Mark Fusler - Cavco Industries, Inc. - Director of Financial Reporting & IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Cavco Industries Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call. During the call, you'll be hearing from Bill Boor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dan Urness, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we begin, we'd like to remind you that the comments made during this conference call by management may contain forward-looking statements under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements of expectations or assumptions