BRP Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Philippe DeschÃªnes - BRP Inc. - Manager of Treasury & IR



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to BRP's Fiscal '20 Analyst and Investor Day. Just before we start with the presentation, please note that today, you will hear about our new 5-year plan, our fiscal year '20 guidance, and other objectives and different targets. I invite you to read the forward-looking statement at the beginning of this presentation to ensure that you are aware of the risks and uncertainties related to these topics. Also, note that any reference to fiscal year '20 guidance is based on the guidance issued on August 29, 2019.



Today, we will have 7 presenter for you. After each presentation, we have a 5-minute Q&A period, and then we'll come back at the end for a full Q&A period.



We will also have a break, a 15-minute break midway through the presentation. And with that, I'll leave it to you, JosÃ©.



JosÃ©Boisjoli - BRP Inc. - President, CEO & Chairman



Good morning. That's better. Did you enjoy the ride yesterday?



We're very, very ent