Jun 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT
Philippe Deschenes - BRP Inc. - Manager of Treasury & IR
Please note that today's discussion will include some forward-looking statements and that future results may differ from those implied in these statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. And I invite you to consult the forward-looking statement page of the presentation as well as our MD&A for more information on this.
Turning to the agenda for today, JosÃ© Boisjoli, our President and CEO, will kick it off with our M25 update. And his presentation will be followed by Anne-Marie LaBerge, our Chief Marketing Officer; Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer; Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports Group. And then we'll have a short break and come back with Karim Donnez, our President, Marine Group; Thomas Uhr, Chief Technology Officer; and SÃ©bastien Martel, our CFO. JosÃ© will then come back for closing remarks, and then we'll go into a general Q&A session.
Note that we'll also have opportunity for a couple of questions after each presenters, and we'll bring microphone
BRP Inc Analyst and Investor Meeting Transcript
