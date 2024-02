BRP Inc Analyst and Investor Meeting Transcript

Jun 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Philippe Deschenes - BRP Inc. - Manager of Treasury & IR



Please note that today's discussion will include some forward-looking statements and that future results may differ from those implied in these statements. The forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties. And I invite you to consult the forward-looking statement page of the presentation as well as our MD&A for more information on this.



Turning to the agenda for today, José Boisjoli, our President and CEO, will kick it off with our M25 update. And his presentation will be followed by Anne-Marie LaBerge, our Chief Marketing Officer; Denys Lapointe, Chief Design Officer; Sandy Scullion, President, Powersports Group. And then we'll have a short break and come back with Karim Donnez, our President, Marine Group; Thomas Uhr, Chief Technology Officer; and Sébastien Martel, our CFO. José will then come back for closing remarks, and then we'll go into a general Q&A session.



Note that we'll also have opportunity for a couple of questions after each presenters, and we'll bring microphone