Q2 2021 Exponent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Exponent, Inc. Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to [Joni Konstantinos]. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us on Exponent's second quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results conference call. Please note that this call will be simultaneously webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website at www.exponent.com/investors. This conference call is the property of Exponent, and any taping or other reproduction is expressly prohibited without prior written consent. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Before we start, I would like to remind you that the following discu