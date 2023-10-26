Q3 2023 Exponent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Exponent's Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.



Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rich Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.