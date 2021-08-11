Aug 11, 2021 / 07:45PM GMT

George Iwanyc - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. - Analyst



Hello, everyone. My name is George Iwanyc. I am one of the research analysts here at Oppenheimer. Today, I have the pleasure of hosting Ed Meyercord, the CEO of Extreme Networks. And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Ed to do a bit of an upfront presentation. And then, we will finish up with Q&A. If anyone has any questions that you'd like to have conveyed, you can send that through the chat, and I will try to work them into the conversation at the end.



So with that, Ed, I'd like to give you the floor.



Ed Meyercord - Extreme Networks, Inc. - President & CEO



George, hello, and thank you for adding us at Extreme. There is a lot going on, as we discussed before we got on the call here. It's been a busy season because we have our fiscal year end in June and then our sales kickoff, and then we just announced an exciting acquisition that really is accelerating where we are going as a company. And this is a great time. We had great momentum to finish off the year, and I will touch on that.

