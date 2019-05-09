Q1 2019 National Vision Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National Vision First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Call. A t this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session, and instructions will be given at that time. (Operator Instructions) And as a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I'd now like to turn the conference over to David Mann, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



David Mann - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call.



Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Moore, Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release issued this morning and the presentation, which will be referenced during the call, are both available on the Investors section of our website nationalvision.com, and a replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Investors page after the call.



Before we begin, let me remind you, our ea