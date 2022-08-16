Q3 2022 Fluence Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Fluence Energy's Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this call may be recorded.
I'd now like to turn the call over to Lex May, Director of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Lex May -
Thank you, operator. Good morning, and welcome to Fluence Energy's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of our earnings presentation and press release covering financial results, along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at fluenceenergy.com.
Joining me on this morning's call are Manuel PÃ©rez Dubuc, our Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Fehr, our Chief Financial Officer; Rebecca Boll, our Chief Product Officer; and Julian Nebreda, our incoming Chief Executive Officer.
During the course of this call, Fluence management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters relating to our business and company that are not h
