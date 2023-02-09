Q1 2023 Fluence Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fluence Energy, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Lexington May, Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Lex May -



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Fluence Energy's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. A copy of our earnings presentation, press release and supplementary metric sheet covering financial results along with supporting statements and schedules, including reconciliations and disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, are posted on the Investor Relations section of our website at fluenceenergy.com. Joining me on this morning's call are Julian Nebreda, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Manu Sial, our Chief Financial Officer; and Rebecca Boll, our Chief Product Officer.



During the course of this call, Fluence management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding various matters