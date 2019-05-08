Q1 2019 Fluent Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 08, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the Fluent, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions). Please note, this event is being recorded. I'd now like to turn the conference over to Ryan McCarthy. Please go ahead.



Ryan McCarthy - Fluent, Inc. - Corporate Counsel



Good afternoon, and welcome. Thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2019 earnings results. With me today are Ryan Schulke, CEO; and Alex Mandel, CFO. Our call today will begin with comments from Ryan Schulke and Alex Mandel followed by a question-and-answer session.



I would like to remind you that this call is being webcast live and recorded. A replay of the event will be available following the call on our website. To access the webcast, please visit our Investor Relations page on our website, www.fluentco.com.



Before we begin, I would like to advise listeners that certain information discussed by management during this conference call will contain forward-looking statements covered u