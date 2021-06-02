Fluent Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 02, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Fluent, Inc. I will now turn the meeting over to Mr. Ryan Schulke.



Ryan Schulke - Fluent, Inc. - Founder, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer



Good morning. It's 11:00 and this 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Fluent, Inc. will please come to order. I'm Ryan Schulke, a Director and the CEO of the company. And in accordance with the amended and rested (sic) [restated] bylaws, I will preside as Chair of the meeting. I've appointed Fluent's General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, Dan Barsky, to serve as Secretary of today's stockholder meeting.



Given the ongoing public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, officers and directors, this year's annual meeting of shareholders is being held in a virtual meeting format.



Because the 2021 annual meeting is being held virtually, registered shareholders who have not already voted by proxy can do so during the meeting by clicking the Vote My Shares section on