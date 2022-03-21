Mar 21, 2022 / 05:15PM GMT
Jason Alan Kupferberg - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research & Senior Analyst
Hi, everyone. I'm Jason Kupferberg, the payments and IT services analyst here at Bank of America. We are in the afternoon session of day 1 of our Electronic Payment Symposium. And we are very excited to have Mike Massaro, CEO of Flywire, here for a fireside chat for the next 45 minutes.
If anyone would like to submit questions for me to ask to Mike on your behalf through the portal, please feel free to do so. But Mike, thanks very much for your time. We appreciate it.
Michael Massaro - Flywire Corporation - CEO & Director
Jason, thanks for having me.
Jason Alan Kupferberg - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD in US Equity Research & Senior Analyst
Yes.
Michael Massaro - Flywire Corporation - CEO & Director
Glad to be here.
