May 25, 2022 / 05:10PM GMT

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



All right. Great. Let's get started. My name is Tien-Tsin Huang. I cover the payments and IT services sector. And really excited to have Flywire back with us. Flywire was always kind enough to be a part of this conference even before they were public. So here we are as a public conversation, so Mike is stuck with me. So Michael Massaro, CEO of Flywire, welcome. Thanks for being here.



Michael Massaro - Flywire Corporation - CEO & Director



Yes, I appreciate you having me in real life.



Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Senior Analyst



You look at -- in real life, in the flesh, shaking hands. You guys just had your Analyst Day. So this is all second nature for you now in terms of these things. But for those that weren't there, just to go back to basics, I thought just starting from the top. And when I think of Flywire, you guys do really, really, really complex payments, really toug