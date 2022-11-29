Flywire Corp at Credit Suisse Technology Conference Transcript

Nov 29, 2022 / 09:20PM GMT

Timothy Edward Chiodo - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Director



I'm Tim Chiodo. I'm the lead payments, processors and fintech analyst here at Credit Suisse. We are very fortunate to have with us today the team from Flywire. We have the CEO, Mike Massaro; and the team, Akil from Investor Relations as well. Thank you. I want to thank you both for making the trip here and being a part of our 26th annual technology conference.



Michael Massaro - Flywire Corporation - CEO & Director



Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- CrÃ©- Research Division - DirectorAll right. Excellent. We have plenty of more detailed questions, but we're going to start it off with for those of you in the room that are a little bit newer to the story. We are going to hit the basic generic overview, just for the intro to Flywire. And with that, I'm going to turn it over to you, Mike.- Flywire