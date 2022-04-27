First Bancorp Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Good morning. I would like to introduce Tony C. McKim, President and Chief Operating Officer for the First Bancorp, who will chair the company's annual meeting.



Tony C. McKim - First Bancorp, Inc. - President & CEO



Good morning and welcome to the First Bancorp's 2022 annual shareholders meeting. While we remain hopeful that we are at the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, we did elect for the safety of all concern to have the annual meeting virtually again this year. We hope to see you again in person next year.



I would like to begin by introducing several individuals who are joining us today on the phone and in the conference, beginning with from the accounting firm of Berry Dunn, [Janice Susula] and [Todd DesJarden]; from our corporate legal counsel, Pierce Atwood, David Champoux; and from our Board of Directors of the First Bancorp, Chair, Mark Rosborough; Rob Gregory, Renee Kelly, Connie Russell, Stew Smith, Kim Swan, Bruce Tindal, and Steve Ward.



First, we'll dispose of the formal business for which the meeting was called. We will then prov