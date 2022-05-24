May 24, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Okay. Good morning, everyone. I'm Mark Murphy, software analyst with JPMorgan. And it is a great pleasure to be here with Girish Mathrubootham, who is CEO and Founder of Freshworks. Girish, can't thank you enough for taking the time to be here with us and coming all this distance, so thank you very much.



Good morning, Mark. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for having me.



Yes. And I want to mention that Tyler and Joon are here as well and available to people.



So first of all, maybe we could begin. Maybe you could give us a brief moment or 2 just to introduce Freshworks and introduce yourself for the benefit of anyone in the audience who might not be familiar yet.



sure. my