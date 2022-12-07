Dec 07, 2022 / 07:35PM GMT

Ryan Patrick MacWilliams - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst



Thanks for being here today. I'm Ryan MacWilliams, mid-cap research analyst, here at Barclays. With me today from FreshWorks is Tyler Sloat, CFO. For those who are in the room, you heard me, I guess, talk about the Eagles to start, but we won't be taking questions directly.



So if you do have questions, please e-mail me at [email protected], we get those questions in. Tyler, kind of high level besides how great my (inaudible) Eagles are doing, which looks pretty good. We can definitely talk for 30 minutes about that. What should we take away from the most recent quarter? I think investors were impressed how Freshworks held up kind of given this current environment. What were the things that stood out for you?



Questions and Answers:

- Freshworks Inc. - CFOYes. We were really pleased with the quarter, actually. We've been talking since the end of Q1 that we were seeing different things happening in the market. I think pressure in some SMB si