Oct 04, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Stephanie Listwak



Thank you, Armee. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to L.B. Foster's 2021 Investor Update Call on the recent sale of the Piling business. My name is Stephanie Listwak, the company's Investor Relations Manager.



Our President and CEO, John Kasel; and our Chief Financial Officer, Bill Thalman, will be walking you through our investor update slides posted on our website earlier today. Jim Kempton, the company's Corporate Controller, is also joining us this morning.



Today's slide presentation could be accessed on our Investor Relations page at lbfoster.com. Some statements we are making are forward-looking and represent our current view of our markets and business toda