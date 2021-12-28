Dec 28, 2021 / NTS GMT

Erns Loubser, CFO of Greenbrook TMS.



Thank you, Kate, and welcome everyone to the presentation of Greenbrook TMS. As was said, my name is Erns Loubser. I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Greenbrook TMS and look forward to sharing the story with you.



Moving on to a few key highlights of the business, the company at a glance. We were founded in 2011, and we are the leading US provider of transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy for the treatment of depression. TMS -- better known as TMS, is an FDA non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and more recently, obsessive-compulsive disorder, OCD. TMS is eligible for reimbursement in all 50 states from all major insurers. So it's a reimbursable benefit, which makes it an attractive prospect for patients.



A couple of key highlights of the business. We're currently operating through 148 centers across 17 stat