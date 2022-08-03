Aug 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the TMS second-quarter 2022 financial results. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded on Wednesday, August 3. And I'll turn the conference over to Glen Akselrod. Please go ahead.
Glen Akselrod - Bristol Capital - IR
Thank you, Joanna. And thank you, everybody, for joining the Greenbrook TMS Q2 2022 results conference call. As noted, I'd like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded today and is also being webcast on the company's website at www.greenbrooktms.com under the investors section, events.
After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. Analysts and investors are reminded that any additional questions can be directed to the company's website or to the company's e-mail at [email protected].
This call contains forward-looking statements which reflect the current expectations or beliefs of the company based
Q2 2022 Greenbrook TMS Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 03, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...