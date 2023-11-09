Q3 2023 GoodRx Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Whitney Notaro - GoodRx Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to GoodRx's earnings conference call for the third quarter 2023. Joining me today are Scott Wagner, our Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Karsten Voermann, our Chief Financial Officer. Raj Beri, our Chief Operating Officer will also be joining for the Q&A portion of today's call.



Before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that this call will contain forward-looking statements.