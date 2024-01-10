GoodRx Holdings Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 10, 2024 / 04:15PM GMT
Lisa Gill JPMorgan-Analyst
Good morning. My name is Lisa Gill, and I head the healthcare services group at JPMorgan. With me this morning, it is with great pleasure that I have GoodRx. With us is Scott Wagner, who is the Interim CEO as well as Karsten Voermann who is CFO. Karsten is going to read a quick Safe Harbor, and then we're just going to do a fireside chat.
So with that, Karsten, I'll pass it over to you.
Karsten Voermann - GoodRx Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer
Thanks so much, Lisa. We appreciate the invitation. And with respect to the Safe Harbor, before we begin, I'd like to remind everyone that today's fireside chat will contain forward-looking statements. All the statements made that don't relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward looking, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, goals, objectives, our market opportunity, and our anticipated financial performance. These statements aren't promises or guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors w
