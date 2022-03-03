Q4 2021 Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 03, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Grid Dynamics' Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this is being recorded. I will now turn it over to our host, Bin Chiang, Head of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Bin Chiang -



Good afternoon. Welcome to Grid Dynamics' Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including our first quarter 2022 financial guidance, the growth of Grid Dynamics business, our objectives and business strategy as well as other forward-looking statements. You can refer to the disclosure at the end of the company's earnings press release and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today for information about forward-looking statements that will be made on this call. All statements made today reflect our current expectations only. And we undertake no obligation to update any of them to reflect the events that will occur after this call. Y