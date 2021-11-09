Q3 2021 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to Grocery Outlet's Fiscal Second (sic) [Third] Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference is being recorded. I would like to turn the conference over to Arvind Bhatia. Please go ahead.



Arvind Bhatia -



Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's call to discuss Grocery Outlet's third quarter 2021 financial results. Joining me on the call are Grocery Outlet's Chief Executive Officer, Eric Lindberg; President, RJ Sheedy; and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Bracher. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.



This conference call is being webcast live and a recording will be available via audio playback for approximately 2 weeks. It will also be archived in the Investor Relations section of our website. Participants on this call will make forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our outlook for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 and future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and