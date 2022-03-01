Q4 2021 Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Grocery Outlet Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Arvind Bhatia, VP of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Arvind Bhatia -



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's call to discuss Grocery Outlet's Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results. Joining me on today's call are Grocery Outlet's Chief Executive Officer, Eric Lindberg; President, RJ Sheedy; and Chief Financial Officer, Charles Bracher. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. This conference call is being webcast live, and a recording will be available via telephone playback for approximately 2 weeks. It will also be archived in the Investor Relations section of our website.



Participants on this call will make forward-looking statements, including our outlook for fiscal 2022 and future performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks a