Q4 2021 Lazydays Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by. My name is Cheryl, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full-Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Debbie Harrell, Corporate Controller. You may begin your conference.



Debbie Harrell - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. - Corporate Controller



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our fourth quarter and year-end 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Debbie Harrell, Corporate Controller at Lazydays. We issued the company's earnings press release this morning. A copy of the earnings release is available under the Events and Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of our website and has been furnished as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K with the SEC.



With me on the call today are Mr. Bob DeVincenzi, our Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Nick Tomashot, our Chief Financial Officer. As a reminder, please note that some of the i