Q2 2022 Lazydays Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Rob, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you. Debbie Harrell, Corporate Controller, you may begin your conference.



Debbie Harrell - Lazydays Holdings, Inc. - Corporate Controller



Thank you, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter 2022 financial results conference call. I'm Debbie Harrell, Corporate Controller at Lazydays. We issued the company's earnings press release this morning. A copy of the earnings release is available under the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations page of our website, and has been furnished as an exhibit to our current report on Form 8-K with the SEC.



With me on the call today are Mr. Bob DeVincenzi, our interim Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Nick Tomashot, our Chief Financial Officer.



As a reminder, please note that some of the information you will hear today during