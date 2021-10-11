Gossamer Bio Inc Investor Day Transcript

Oct 11, 2021 / 06:30PM GMT

Faheem Hasnain - Gossamer Bio, Inc. - Co-Founder, CEO, President & Chairman



Thank you, operator. Hello, and welcome, everyone, to Gossamer's CNS-Penetrant BTK Investor Day. We appreciate everyone for joining us today. I'd like to draw your attention to the obligatory forward-looking statements. And as a reminder, if you have to leave us early or if you'd like to revisit anything we say here today, a recording will be available on our website at gossamerbio.com as well as a copy of the presentation we're walking through today.



So before we go any further, I'd like to introduce the Gossamer team that you'll be hearing from today. I am Faheem Hasnain, Co-Founder, CEO and Chairman of Gossamer Bio. Laura Carter is our Chief Scientific Officer. Laura has 20 years of industry experience spanning target identification and validatio