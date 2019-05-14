Q1 2019 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2019 / 12:30PM GMT

Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator, and sorry for those of who are listening to this call. We are 5 minutes late due to a line problem. So good morning to ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to all of those of who joining us from China. And we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Helen, the IR Director. Our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, will also join this call today. I will be offering translation for his comments for the company's operating results during the Q&A section as well.



I would like to remind you to all of our listeners that in this call certain management's statements during this call will contain forward-looking information about G