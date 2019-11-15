Q3 2019 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Gulf Resources 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Helen Xu. Thank you. You may begin.



Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director



Thank you, operator. Good night, ladies and gentlemen, and good morning to those of you joining us from China. We'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Helen. I am a Director. Our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, will also join us in this call today. I will be also in translation of his comments during our Q&A section.



I'd like to remind you to all our listeners that in this call, certain management statements during the call will contain forward-looking statements about the Gulf Resources and its subsidiary business products within the meaning of the Rule 175 under Securities Act of 1933 and the Rule 3b-6 under Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor crea