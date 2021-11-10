Nov 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Gulf Resources conference to discuss historic decision of aligning shareholders' interest with that of management. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Helen Xu. Ma'am, the floor is yours.
Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director
Thank you, Holly. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to all those of you who are joining us from China. And we'd like to welcome all of you to this conference to discuss the historical decision of aligning shareholders' interest with that of management. I'm Helen Xu, the IR Director. Our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu; and CFO, Mr. Min Li, will also join this call today.
I'd like to remind you -- to all our listeners that in this call, certain management statements during this call will contain forward-looking information about Guld Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries, business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 on the Securities Act of 1933 and 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of
Gulf Resources Inc to Discuss Decision of Aligning Shareholders Interests with Management Call Transcript
Nov 10, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...