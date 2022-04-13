Q4 2021 Gulf Resources Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 13, 2022 / 12:30PM GMT

Helen Xu - Gulf Resources, Inc. - IR Director



Okay. Thank you, operator. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and good evening to all those of you for joining us from China. And we'd like to welcome all of you to Gulf Resources Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call.



I'm Helen Xu, the IR Director. And our CEO of the company, Mr. Xiaobin Liu, also joining us for this call today.



I'd like to remind you to all of our listeners that in this call certain management statements during the call will contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources Incorporation and its subsidiary business and products with the meaning of [the rules described] under Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbo