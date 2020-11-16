Nov 16, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Alexia Jane Burland Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Senior Analyst



Okay, then. Good afternoon, everybody. I'm Alexia Howard, the U.S. food analyst for Bernstein, and I'm absolutely delighted to have Mark Schiller, the CEO; and Javier Idrovo, the CFO of Hain Celestial with me here this afternoon. I am hoping -- looking forward to a very productive discussion.



As you probably all know, if you've been following the story, Hain embarked on a pretty ambitious turnaround program that was announced at the Investor Day in early 2019, which was a few months after Mark took over as CEO. And thus far, the company has really been hitting it out of the ballpark in terms of the margin progress that they've made over the last 18 months or so. And the top line over the last couple of quarters has really started to come around also. So it's been a great performing stock over the last year and a bit. And here we are trying to figure out where things go from here.



Questions and Answers:

- Sanford C. Bernstein & Co.,