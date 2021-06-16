Jun 16, 2021 / 08:15PM GMT

David Sterling Palmer - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division - Senior MD & Fundamental Research Analyst



Thanks. Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for being with us during the Evercore ISI Summit. Thanks also to Hain Celestial for joining us for this fireside chat.



With me here today is Mark Schiller, President and CEO of Hain Celestial; and Javier Idrovo, who is the Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the firm in November 2018, Mark was Chief Commercial Officer at Pinnacle Foods, where a lot of us on The Street got to know him and obviously, was very successful in that role. He served in various leadership roles at numerous packaging food companies, including Frito Lay, Quaker Oats and others.



Javier is CFO. And before joining the firm, he was at Hershey, where he was Chief Accounting Officer.



Hain is a company well ahead of schedule and a lot of initiatives, and it was a tremendous transformation that's in progress. Over -- it was an overly complex company, over 130 co-packers, thousands of SKUs, and a lot of doubters back then. Coming into this,